After hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Zack Wheeler) at 8:07 PM ET on Saturday. The teams will match up in Game 5 of the NLCS all knotted up at 2-2.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .261 with 35 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 69th, his on-base percentage ranks 114th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

In 67.5% of his games this season (104 of 154), Gurriel has picked up at least one hit, and in 37 of those games (24.0%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 15.6% of his games this season, and 4.1% of his chances at the plate.

Gurriel has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this season (56 of 154), with more than one RBI 20 times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored at least once 56 times this season (36.4%), including eight games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 73 GP 71 .261 AVG .262 .315 OBP .303 .515 SLG .412 37 XBH 24 15 HR 9 49 RBI 33 61/21 K/BB 42/12 4 SB 1

