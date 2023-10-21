The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Matias Maccelli find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a goal)

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli is yet to score through four games this season.
  • He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
  • He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks have given up 10 goals in total (3.3 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

