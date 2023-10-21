Matias Maccelli will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and Anaheim Ducks play on Saturday at Mullett Arena, starting at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Maccelli in that upcoming Coyotes-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Maccelli has averaged 15:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Through four games this season, Maccelli has yet to score a goal.

Maccelli has recorded at least one point once this season, and had multiple points in that game (through four games played).

In one of four games this season, Maccelli has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

The implied probability that Maccelli hits the over on his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Maccelli has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

The Ducks conceded 335 total goals (4.1 per game), ranking 32nd in NHL play in goals against.

Their goal differential (-129) ranked 32nd in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 3 2 Points 2 0 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

