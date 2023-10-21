The Arizona Coyotes' upcoming contest against the Anaheim Ducks is slated for Saturday at 4:00 PM ET. Will Nick Bjugstad find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nick Bjugstad score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31 if he scores a goal)

Bjugstad stats and insights

Bjugstad has scored in one of four games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Bjugstad averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 10 goals in total (3.3 per game) which ranks ninth.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.3 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

