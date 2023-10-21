The Arizona Coyotes, including Nick Schmaltz, take the ice Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks at Mullett Arena, with the puck dropping at 4:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Schmaltz are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -111)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

In 4 games this season, Schmaltz has averaged 19:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

In two of four games this year, Schmaltz has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Schmaltz has registered a point in a game three times this season over four games played, with multiple points in two games.

Schmaltz has an assist in three of four games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Ducks in 2022-23

Defensively, the Ducks allowed 335 total goals (4.1 per game) to rank 32nd in NHL play.

They had the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential at -129.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 4 Games 3 5 Points 3 2 Goals 1 3 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.