The Arizona Diamondbacks, including Pavin Smith (.364 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field, Saturday at 8:07 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is all knotted up at 2-2.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Phillies.

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .188 with five doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

He has homered in seven games this season (10.0%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Smith has an RBI in 18 of 70 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 23 of 70 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .210 AVG .165 .358 OBP .269 .270 SLG .385 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 25/22 K/BB 20/13 0 SB 1

