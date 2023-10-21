Who is the team to beat at the top of the SWAC entering Week 8 of the college football season? Our power rankings below tell you all you need to know about each team ahead of this week's action.

SWAC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Florida A&M

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected Record: 8-0

5-1 | 8-0 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 94th

94th Last Game: W 26-19 vs Southern

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Texas Southern

@ Texas Southern Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Jackson State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

4-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 60th

60th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: L 24-19 vs Alabama State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Mississippi Valley State

@ Mississippi Valley State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Alabama State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 8-2

3-3 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 66th

66th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 84th

84th Last Game: W 24-19 vs Jackson State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

4. Southern

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 7-3

3-3 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 70th

70th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 88th

88th Last Game: W 45-18 vs Lincoln (CA)

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ Bethune-Cookman

@ Bethune-Cookman Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Alabama A&M

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-3 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 116th

116th Last Game: W 45-24 vs Grambling

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

6. Alcorn State

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

3-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 104th

104th Last Game: W 25-24 vs Grambling

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: @ UAPB

@ UAPB Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

7. Grambling

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-5

3-4 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 103rd

103rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 119th

119th Last Game: L 45-24 vs Alabama A&M

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

8. Bethune-Cookman

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-7

1-5 | 1-7 Overall Rank: 108th

108th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 95th

95th Last Game: L 34-31 vs Texas Southern

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Southern

Southern Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Prairie View A&M

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 4-6

3-4 | 4-6 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 109th

109th Last Game: L 30-0 vs Houston Christian

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: BYE

10. Texas Southern

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected Record: 2-6

2-4 | 2-6 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 126th

126th Last Game: W 34-31 vs Bethune-Cookman

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Florida A&M

Florida A&M Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Mississippi Valley State

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 1-8

1-5 | 1-8 Overall Rank: 115th

115th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 86th

86th Last Game: W 42-17 vs UAPB

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Jackson State

Jackson State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. UAPB

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected Record: 0-9

1-5 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 123rd

123rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 98th

98th Last Game: L 42-17 vs Mississippi Valley State

Next Game

Week 8 Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21 TV Channel:

