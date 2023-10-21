The No. 8 Texas Longhorns (5-1) will face off against the Houston Cougars (3-3) in Big 12 action on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars are currently heavy, 23.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the contest.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Houston matchup in this article.

Texas vs. Houston Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Channel: FOX

Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

Texas vs. Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Week 8 Odds

Texas vs. Houston Betting Trends

Texas is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

Houston has a record of 2-3-0 against the spread this season.

Texas & Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +1800 Bet $100 to win $1800 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110 Houston To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

