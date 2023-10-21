Tommy Pham vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 5
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Tommy Pham, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Zack Wheeler on the mound, October 21 at 8:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 5 of the NLCS. The series is all tied up at 2-2.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tommy Pham Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Game Time: 8:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Pham? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Tommy Pham At The Plate
- Pham has 27 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .256.
- Pham has picked up a hit in 78 of 134 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has gone deep in 15 games this year (11.2%), leaving the park in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Pham has driven home a run in 47 games this year (35.1%), including more than one RBI in 11.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 43 games this season (32.1%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Pham Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|65
|.275
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.310
|.460
|SLG
|.434
|22
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|45/22
|K/BB
|61/25
|8
|SB
|13
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 33-year-old's 3.61 ERA ranks 20th, 1.078 WHIP ranks eighth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.