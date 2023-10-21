When the Arizona Coyotes square off against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET, will Troy Stecher find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Troy Stecher score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130 if he scores a goal)

Stecher 2022-23 stats and insights

In three of 81 games last season, Stecher scored -- but just one goal each time.

Stecher produced zero points on the power play last season.

He posted a 3.4% shooting percentage, taking 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, allowing 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Ducks secured one shutout last season. Their skaters averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SCRIPPS

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.