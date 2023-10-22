The college football slate in Week 8, which includes the Arizona State Sun Devils taking on the Washington Huskies, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Arizona.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

Arizona State Sun Devils at No. 5 Washington Huskies

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 21

Saturday, October 21 Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Washington (-27.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!