Arizona (1-5) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Seattle (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are notable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 9.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 44 points.

This week's game that pits the Seahawks against the Cardinals is a perfect opportunity to place some live bets while you enjoy the action.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Cardinals have had the lead two times, have been losing three times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Seahawks have had the lead one time, have been behind one time, and have been tied three times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Cardinals have lost the second quarter two times and won four times in six games this year.

The Seahawks have won the second quarter in two games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in three games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

The Cardinals have lost the third quarter four times and won two times in six games this season.

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in three games this season, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in five games.

In five games this season, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in that quarter.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

This year, the Cardinals have been leading after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests) and have trailed after the first half in two games (0-2).

At the conclusion of the first half, the Seahawks have been winning two times (1-1 in those games) and have trailed three times (2-1).

2nd Half

Regarding scoring in the second half this season, the Cardinals have won the second half in one game and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

In five games this season, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is surrendering 14.2 points on average in the second half.

