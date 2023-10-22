The Seattle Seahawks will meet the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM ET. Our computer model projects the Seahawks will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Seahawks are totaling 332.6 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 16th, allowing 336.8 yards per game. With 19.5 points per game on offense, the Cardinals rank 20th in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 27th, giving up 27 points per contest.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (-8.5) Over (44.5) Seahawks 29, Cardinals 17

Cardinals Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Cardinals based on the moneyline is 25.0%.

Arizona has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

The Cardinals have covered the spread once when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

So far this year, four of Arizona's six games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 42.9 points per game, a 1.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Seahawks Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seahawks a 78.9% chance to win.

Seattle is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Seahawks have gone over the point total twice.

Seahawks games average 45.1 total points per game this season, 0.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 24.8 21.6 25 28.5 24.7 17 Arizona 19.5 27 25.3 27 13.7 27

