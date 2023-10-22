Scan the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (1-5), which currently has 13 players listed on it, as the Cardinals ready for their matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM .

The Cardinals' most recent game ended in a 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In their most recent game, the Seahawks were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 17-13.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kyler Murray QB Knee Out Josh Woods LB Back Questionable Elijah Wilkinson OL Neck Out Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Full Participation In Practice Budda Baker S Hamstring Questionable Jalen Thompson S Hamstring Out Antonio Hamilton CB Groin Out Kevin Strong DL Calf Questionable Zaven Collins LB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Jonathan Ledbetter DL Finger Full Participation In Practice Zach Pascal WR Neck Questionable Kei'Trel Clark CB Hamstring Questionable Garrett Williams CB Knee Questionable

Seattle Seahawks Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Evan Brown C Hip Questionable Phil Haynes OG Calf Questionable Charles Cross OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Jamal Adams SS NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tre Brown CB Toe Limited Participation In Practice Tyler Lockett WR Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice D.K. Metcalf WR Ribs Questionable Damien Lewis OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Artie Burns CB Hamstring Full Participation In Practice Zach Charbonnet RB Hamstring Questionable Jake Curhan OT Ankle Questionable

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV Info: FOX

FOX

Cardinals Season Insights

The Cardinals rank 15th in total yards per game (331.7), but they've been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst in the NFL with 376.7 total yards conceded per contest.

From an offensive angle, the Cardinals are accumulating 19.5 points per game (20th-ranked). They rank 27th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (27 points given up per game).

With 190.7 passing yards per game on offense, the Cardinals rank 25th in the NFL. On defense, they rank 22nd, giving up 243.3 passing yards per game.

From an offensive standpoint, Arizona is posting 141 rushing yards per game (sixth-ranked). It ranks 24th in the NFL on the other side of the ball (133.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Cardinals have registered seven forced turnovers (18th in NFL) and committed seven turnovers (12th in NFL) this season for a 0 turnover margin that ranks 14th in the NFL.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Seahawks (-8.5)

Seahawks (-8.5) Moneyline: Seahawks (-375), Cardinals (+300)

Seahawks (-375), Cardinals (+300) Total: 44.5 points

