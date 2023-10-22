The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field and will aim to break a three-game losing streak.

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

The Cardinals rack up 19.5 points per game, comparable to the 21.6 the Seahawks surrender.

The Cardinals average 331.7 yards per game, only 5.1 fewer than the 336.8 the Seahawks give up.

This year Arizona averages 141 yards per game on the ground, 61.8 more than Seattle allows (79.2).

The Cardinals have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Seahawks.

The Cardinals score 13.7 points per game in away games (5.8 less than their overall average), and concede 27 in road games (same as overall).

On the road, the Cardinals accumulate 305.7 yards per game and give up 341.7. That's less than they gain (331.7) and allow (376.7) overall.

In road games, Arizona accumulates 195.3 passing yards per game and concedes 210. That's more than it gains overall (190.7), and less than it allows (243.3).

On the road, the Cardinals rack up 110.3 rushing yards per game and concede 131.7. That's less than they gain (141) and allow (133.3) overall.

The Cardinals convert 40% of third downs away from home (0.8% lower than their overall average), and give up 37.9% in road games (7.2% lower than overall).

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at San Francisco L 35-16 FOX 10/8/2023 Cincinnati L 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 at Los Angeles L 26-9 FOX 10/22/2023 at Seattle - FOX 10/29/2023 Baltimore - CBS 11/5/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/12/2023 Atlanta - CBS

