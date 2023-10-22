Cardinals vs. Seahawks: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
Bookmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 44.5 points.
The Seahawks' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Cardinals. The betting trends and insights for the Cardinals can be found in this article before they take on the Seahawks.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-7.5)
|44.5
|-375
|+280
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-7.5)
|44.5
|-390
|+310
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arizona vs. Seattle Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Insights
- Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.
- The Cardinals have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.
- Arizona has played six games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.
- So far this season, Seattle has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- Two of Seattle's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).
Cardinals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Joshua Dobbs
|219.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+175)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Marquise Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|56.5 (-115)
|-
|Keaontay Ingram
|-
|-
|38.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.