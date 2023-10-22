Bookmakers project the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 7.5-point underdogs in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 44.5 points.

The Seahawks' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you wager on their matchup against Cardinals. The betting trends and insights for the Cardinals can be found in this article before they take on the Seahawks.

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

TV Info: FOX

Arizona's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.

The Cardinals have won once ATS (1-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this year.

Arizona has played six games this year, and four of them have gone over the total.

So far this season, Seattle has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Two of Seattle's five games with a set total have hit the over (40%).

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Joshua Dobbs 219.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175) - - - - Marquise Brown - - - - 56.5 (-115) - Keaontay Ingram - - 38.5 (-115) - - - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

