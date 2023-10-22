The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) enter a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field on a three-game losing streak.

Before the Seahawks square off against the Cardinals, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Seahawks 7.5 44.5 -350 +280

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals have played three games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 44.5 points.

Arizona has had an average of 42.9 points scored in their games so far this season, 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

The Cardinals are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Cardinals have won one out of the six games in which they've been the underdog.

Arizona has entered two games this season as the underdog by +280 or more and is 1-1 in those contests.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle has an average total of 45.1 in their games this year, 0.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Seahawks are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won 66.7% of their games as moneyline favorites (2-1).

Seattle has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Seahawks 24.8 19 21.6 8 45.1 2 5 Cardinals 19.5 20 27.0 27 42.9 3 6

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Betting Insights & Trends

Cardinals

Arizona has not covered the spread and is 2-1 overall over its last three games.

In their past three contests, the Cardinals have gone over the total twice.

In NFC West games, the Cardinals are scoring fewer points (12.5) than their overall average (19.5) and allowing more points (30.5) than overall (27.0).

The Seahawks have put up just 16 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.2 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by opponents by 45 total points (7.5 per game).

Seahawks

Seattle has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its last three contests.

In Seattle's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

The Seahawks have put up just 16 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 3.2 per game), while the Cardinals have been outscored by opponents by 45 total points (7.5 per game).

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.9 42.7 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 25.5 24.7 26.3 ATS Record 3-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-2-0 3-0-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-2 0-3

Seahawks Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.1 43.8 46.0 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 24.5 24.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 0-0 1-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.