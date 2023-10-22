The focus will be on QBs Geno Smith and Joshua Dobbs when the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) and Arizona Cardinals (1-5) meet on October 22. Which signal caller is in better position to emerge victorious in this matchup? We dissect all of the numbers below.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Want to rep Dobbs this season? Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Dobbs vs. Geno Smith Matchup

Joshua Dobbs 2023 Stats Geno Smith 6 Games Played 5 62.8% Completion % 67.7% 1,215 (202.5) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,169 (233.8) 6 Touchdowns 5 3 Interceptions 3 189 (31.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 42 (8.4) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Joshua Dobbs Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 218.5 yards

: Over/Under 218.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

This season, the Seahawks' defense has been producing, as it ranks ninth in the league with 21.6 points allowed per game. In terms of yards allowed, the team ranks seventh with 1,684 total yards allowed (336.8 per game).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle is 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,288) and 11th in passing TDs allowed (seven).

Against the run, the Seahawks' D has been getting it done this season, as it ranks fourth in the league with 396 total rushing yards allowed. When it comes to rushing TDs, the team ranks 18th with five rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Seattle is 30th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (48.6%) and 32nd in red-zone efficiency allowed (90.0%).

Who comes out on top when the Seahawks and the Cardinals square off? Use our link to sign up at BetMGM for a first-time deposit bonus and place your bets today!

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 253.5 yards

: Over/Under 253.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Cardinals Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Seahawks have been firing on all cylinders on defense, with 21.6 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).

When it comes to defending the pass, Seattle ranks 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (1,288) and 11th in passing TDs allowed (seven).

Against the run, the Seahawks have been one of the top defenses in the league, ranking fourth in the NFL by surrendering 79.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank first with 3.2 yards allowed per rush attempt.

On defense, Seattle is 32nd in the NFL in terms of red-zone percentage allowed, with a mark of 90.0%. It is 32nd in third-down percentage allowed at 48.6%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.