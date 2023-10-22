Will Keaontay Ingram cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Arizona Cardinals play the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ingram will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Keaontay Ingram score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

This season Ingram has rushed for 55 yards (13.8 per game) on 22 carries.

Ingram also figures in the passing game, catching three passes for 19 yards (4.8 ypg).

Ingram has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.

Keaontay Ingram Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Commanders 5 -4 0 0 0 0 Week 2 Giants 2 6 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 5 13 0 1 8 0 Week 6 @Rams 10 40 0 2 11 0

Rep Keaontay Ingram with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.