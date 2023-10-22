The Arizona Cardinals' Marquise Brown will face the Seattle Seahawks' defense and Tre Brown in Week 7 NFL action. Continue reading for more stats and analysis on the Cardinals receivers' matchup against the Seahawks pass defense.

Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Lumen Field

Lumen Field Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Marquise Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Seahawks 54.3 9.1 18 65 7.78

Marquise Brown vs. Tre Brown Insights

Marquise Brown & the Cardinals' Offense

Marquise Brown leads his squad with 334 receiving yards on 29 catches with three touchdowns.

Through the air, Arizona is 22nd in the NFL with 1,144 passing yards (190.7 per game) and 25th in passing yards per attempt (5.8).

The Cardinals rank midde-of-the-road this year in points scored (19.5 per game), ranking 19th in the league.

Arizona, which is averaging 32.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 22nd in the NFL.

In the red zone, the Cardinals rank 19th in the league in pass attempts, throwing the ball 23 times, with a red-zone pass rate of 62.2%.

Tre Brown & the Seahawks' Defense

Tre Brown leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 11 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and four passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Seattle is No. 17 in the league at 257.6 yards allowed per game (1,288 total passing yards against).

The Seahawks' points-against average on defense is 21.6 per game, ninth-best in the NFL.

Seattle has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown pass to six players this season.

Marquise Brown vs. Tre Brown Advanced Stats

Marquise Brown Tre Brown Rec. Targets 53 11 Def. Targets Receptions 29 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.5 7 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 334 11 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 55.7 3.7 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 96 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 1 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

