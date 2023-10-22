With the Arizona Cardinals playing the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Michael Wilson a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Michael Wilson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25 if he scores a TD)

Wilson has put up 18 catches for 317 yards and two TDs this year. He has been targeted on 22 occasions, and averages 52.8 yards receiving.

In one of six games this year, Wilson has posted a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

Michael Wilson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 4 2 19 0 Week 2 Giants 3 3 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 86 0 Week 4 @49ers 7 7 76 2 Week 5 Bengals 2 1 18 0 Week 6 @Rams 4 3 62 0

