Arizona Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore has a good matchup in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), facing the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks are allowing the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL, 257.6 per game.

Moore's stat line shows 15 receptions for 111 yards this season. He averages 18.5 yards receiving per game.

Moore vs. the Seahawks

Moore vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 3 GP / 56.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 56.3 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 257.6 passing yards per game allowed by the Seahawks defense makes them the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense.

Opponents of the Seahawks have put up seven touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). The Seahawks' defense is 11th in the NFL in that category.

Rondale Moore Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-111)

Moore Receiving Insights

In three of six games this year, Moore has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Moore has received 12.2% of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (24 targets).

He is averaging 4.6 yards per target (121st in NFL play), racking up 111 yards on 24 passes thrown his way.

Moore, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

He has 9.1% of his team's 11 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

Moore's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 7 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 50 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 54 YDS / 1 TD vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 1 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

