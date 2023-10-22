The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field and will try to halt a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?

Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023

Sunday, October 22, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Seahawks to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (11.7 to 9).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 81.0%.

The Seahawks have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.

Seattle has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.

Arizona is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +330 or more on the moneyline.

Who will win? The Seahawks or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Other Week 7 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Seattle (-9)



Seattle (-9) The Seahawks have registered a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cardinals have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.

Arizona has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)



Over (44.5) The two teams average a combined 0.2 fewer points per game, 44.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.

The Seahawks and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 more points per game than the point total of 44.5 set for this game.

Seattle has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

The teams have hit the over in four of the Cardinals' six games with a set total.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 5 69.0 6 20.0 0

Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 6 202.5 6 31.5 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.