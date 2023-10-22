The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field and will try to halt a three-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • The model projects the Seahawks to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (11.7 to 9).
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Seahawks' implied win probability is 81.0%.
  • The Seahawks have been favored on the moneyline three total times this season. They've gone 2-1 in those games.
  • Seattle has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.
  • The Cardinals have been underdogs in six games this season and won one (16.7%) of those contests.
  • Arizona is 1-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +330 or more on the moneyline.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Seattle (-9)
    • The Seahawks have registered a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
    • The Cardinals have covered the spread three times over six games with a set spread.
    • Arizona has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 9-point underdogs.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Over (44.5)
    • The two teams average a combined 0.2 fewer points per game, 44.3 (including the playoffs), than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
    • The Seahawks and the Cardinals have seen their opponents average a combined 4.1 more points per game than the point total of 44.5 set for this game.
    • Seattle has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
    • The teams have hit the over in four of the Cardinals' six games with a set total.

    Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    5 69.0 6 20.0 0

    Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

    Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
    6 202.5 6 31.5 1

