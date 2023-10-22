Trey McBride will be up against the fifth-worst passing defense in the NFL when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET.

McBride's stat line shows 12 catches for 141 yards this season. He averages 23.5 yards receiving per game.

McBride vs. the Seahawks

McBride vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Seattle has allowed four opposing receivers to pile up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Seattle on the season.

The pass defense of the Seahawks is conceding 257.6 yards per outing this year, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Seahawks' defense is 11th in the league by allowing 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (seven total passing TDs).

Trey McBride Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-111)

McBride Receiving Insights

McBride has received 7.7% of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He is averaging 9.4 yards per target (19th in league play), racking up 141 yards on 15 passes thrown his way.

McBride, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

McBride's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

