Will Trey McBride pay out his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think McBride will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Trey McBride score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35 if he scores a TD)

McBride has racked up 141 yards receiving (23.5 per game), hauling in 12 balls out of 15 targets this campaign.

McBride, in six games this season, has zero TD receptions.

Trey McBride Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 2 2 23 0 Week 2 Giants 3 2 32 0 Week 3 Cowboys 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 1 1 5 0 Week 5 Bengals 3 2 17 0 Week 6 @Rams 5 4 62 0

Rep Trey McBride with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.