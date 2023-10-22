Zach Ertz has a favorable matchup when his Arizona Cardinals meet the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Seahawks allow 257.6 passing yards per game, fifth-worst in the NFL.

Ertz's 24 catches have gotten him 168 yards (for an average of 28 per game) and one score. He has been targeted 39 times.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ertz and the Cardinals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ertz vs. the Seahawks

Ertz vs the Seahawks (since 2021): 4 GP / 70.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 70.5 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have racked up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Seattle in the 2023 season.

The Seahawks have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Seattle has allowed one player to register at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The Seahawks surrender 257.6 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.

So far this year, the Seahawks have surrendered seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.4 per game. That ranks 11th among NFL defenses.

Watch Cardinals vs Seahawks on Fubo!

Zach Ertz Receiving Props vs. the Seahawks

Receiving Yards: 23.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ertz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ertz Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Ertz has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 50.0% of his games (three of six).

Ertz has received 19.9% of his team's 196 passing attempts this season (39 targets).

He is averaging 4.3 yards per target (129th in NFL play), averaging 168 yards on 39 passes thrown his way.

Ertz has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (9.1% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Ertz (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 30.4% of the time in the red zone (23 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ertz's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Rams 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/8/2023 Week 5 4 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 10/1/2023 Week 4 10 TAR / 6 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 9/17/2023 Week 2 8 TAR / 6 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.