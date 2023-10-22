When the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks match up in Week 7 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Zach Ertz find his way into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a solid bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Zach Ertz score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20 if he scores a TD)

Ertz's 24 grabs (39 targets) have netted him 168 yards (28 per game) and one TD.

Ertz has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Zach Ertz Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Commanders 10 6 21 0 Week 2 Giants 8 6 56 0 Week 3 Cowboys 2 2 6 0 Week 4 @49ers 10 6 53 0 Week 5 Bengals 4 2 10 1 Week 6 @Rams 5 2 22 0

