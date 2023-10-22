Will Zach Pascal Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Zach Pascal did not participate in his most recent practice. The Arizona Cardinals' Week 7 contest against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Pascal's stats? Here is everything you need to know.
Pascal's season stats include 19 yards on four receptions (4.8 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted eight times.
Zach Pascal Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Neck
- No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Cardinals.
Week 7 Injury Reports
Cardinals vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pascal 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|8
|4
|19
|12
|0
|4.8
Pascal Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|4
|3
|10
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|1
|0
|0
|0
