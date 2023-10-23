Alek Thomas vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:24 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Monday, Alek Thomas (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 3-2.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is hitting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- In 53.6% of his 125 games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 125), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in 34 games this year (27.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of those contests (5.6%).
- He has scored in 45 of 125 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 185 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.