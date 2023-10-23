Christian Walker vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
On Monday, Christian Walker (batting .206 in his past 10 games) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 6 of the NLCS. The Phillies are holding a 3-2 series lead.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.
- In 59.9% of his games this year (100 of 167), Walker has picked up at least one hit, and in 42 of those games (25.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 18.0% of his games this year, and 5% of his chances at the plate.
- Walker has an RBI in 67 of 167 games this season, with multiple RBI in 23 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 193 2/3 innings pitched, with 202 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th among qualifying pitchers this season.
