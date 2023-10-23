In Game 6 of the NLCS on Monday, October 23, Aaron Nola will take the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies, and the Arizona Diamondbacks will answer with Merrill Kelly. The first pitch will be thrown at 5:07 PM ET at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies lead the series 3-2.

The Phillies are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +150 odds to upset. An 8-run total is listed in the matchup.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.46 ERA) vs Kelly - ARI (12-8, 3.29 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Phillies Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Phillies have been favored 113 times and won 69, or 61.1%, of those games.

The Phillies have a 22-12 record (winning 64.7% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were favored on the moneyline in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 5-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Philadelphia combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 47 times (49.5%) in those games.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 7-5 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Diamondbacks had a record of 7-3.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Evan Longoria 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+280) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Pavin Smith 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+320) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+220) Christian Walker 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +1500 5th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.