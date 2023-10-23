The Philadelphia Phillies will host the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth game of the NLCS on Monday at 5:07 PM ET, live on TBS from Citizens Bank Park. The Diamondbacks hope to force a Game 7 as they enter the matchup trailing in the series 3-2. Aaron Nola is starting for the Phillies and Merrill Kelly is set to start for the Diamondbacks.

Sign up for Fubo and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks have hit 166 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Arizona ranks 17th in the majors with a .408 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks' .250 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 746 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

The Diamondbacks are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fourth with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Arizona has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.48) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Kelly (12-8) for his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed three hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

He has 18 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 32nd start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 30 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 10/16/2023 Phillies L 5-3 Away Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/17/2023 Phillies L 10-0 Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola 10/19/2023 Phillies W 2-1 Home Brandon Pfaadt Ranger Suárez 10/20/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Joe Mantiply Cristopher Sanchez 10/21/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Zac Gallen Zack Wheeler 10/23/2023 Phillies - Away Merrill Kelly Aaron Nola

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.