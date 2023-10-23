Evan Longoria -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 23 at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies own a 3-2 lead in the series entering Game 6 of the NLCS.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Evan Longoria At The Plate

Longoria has nine doubles, 11 home runs and 23 walks while hitting .223.

Longoria has gotten a hit in 40 of 83 games this season (48.2%), including nine multi-hit games (10.8%).

He has homered in 13.3% of his games this year, and 4.6% of his plate appearances.

In 25.3% of his games this year, Longoria has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (8.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27.7% of his games this season (23 of 83), with two or more runs three times (3.6%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 36 .241 AVG .204 .303 OBP .287 .472 SLG .369 11 XBH 9 7 HR 4 16 RBI 12 38/11 K/BB 35/12 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings