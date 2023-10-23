Geraldo Perdomo vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:24 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Geraldo Perdomo -- with a slugging percentage of .414 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 23 at 5:07 PM ET. The Phillies are holding a 3-2 lead in the series ahead of Game 6 of the NLCS.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Phillies.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +450)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate
- Perdomo is batting .246 with 20 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 64 walks.
- Perdomo has picked up a hit in 49.0% of his 147 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.1% of them.
- He has homered in 5.4% of his games this season, and 1.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 24.5% of his games this season, Perdomo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (7.5%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|66
|.221
|AVG
|.271
|.332
|OBP
|.375
|.338
|SLG
|.379
|16
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|3
|20
|RBI
|27
|46/31
|K/BB
|40/33
|10
|SB
|6
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 4.46 ERA in 193 2/3 innings pitched, with 202 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander went six scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among pitchers who qualify.
