Pavin Smith vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLCS Game 6
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 11:23 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Monday, Pavin Smith (.474 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 3-2.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Pavin Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .188 with five doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- Smith has gotten a hit in 29 of 71 games this year (40.8%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (14.1%).
- In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Smith has an RBI in 18 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 23 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).
Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|28
|.210
|AVG
|.165
|.358
|OBP
|.269
|.270
|SLG
|.385
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|6
|15
|RBI
|15
|25/22
|K/BB
|20/13
|0
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
- The Phillies have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.03).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering three hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
