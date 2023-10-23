On Monday, Pavin Smith (.474 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 157 points above season-long percentage) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 6 of the NLCS with the Phillies in front 3-2.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pavin Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, October 23, 2023

Monday, October 23, 2023 Game Time: 5:07 PM ET

5:07 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Pavin Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Pavin Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .188 with five doubles, seven home runs and 35 walks.

Smith has gotten a hit in 29 of 71 games this year (40.8%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (14.1%).

In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (9.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Smith has an RBI in 18 of 71 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 23 games this season (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Pavin Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 28 .210 AVG .165 .358 OBP .269 .270 SLG .385 4 XBH 8 1 HR 6 15 RBI 15 25/22 K/BB 20/13 0 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings