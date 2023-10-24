The Golden State Warriors will start their 2023-24 season with a contest against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 24, 2023

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Suns vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Warriors Moneyline Suns Moneyline BetMGM Warriors (-1.5) 232.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors' +148 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) was a result of putting up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) while giving up 117.1 per contest (21st in league).

The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league while giving up 111.6 per contest to rank sixth in the NBA) and had a +170 scoring differential overall.

These two teams averaged a combined 232.5 points per game last season, which equals this matchup's total.

These teams surrendered a combined 228.7 points per game last year, 3.8 fewer points than the total for this contest.

Golden State went 39-43-0 ATS last season.

Phoenix compiled a 43-38-0 ATS record last season.

Suns and Warriors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +300 - Warriors +1400 +700 -

