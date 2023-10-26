Grayson Allen and his Phoenix Suns teammates will take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 108-104 win over the Warriors, Allen had .

In this piece we'll break down Allen's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Over 10.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-139)

Over 2.5 (-139) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Lakers were 20th in the NBA last year, giving up 116.6 points per game.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game last season, the Lakers were 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers allowed 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the league).

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per game.

Grayson Allen vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/9/2023 28 12 4 0 4 0 0 12/2/2022 28 8 5 1 2 0 0

