Josh Okogie and the rest of the Phoenix Suns will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time on the court, a 108-104 win over the Warriors, Okogie totaled 17 points.

With prop bets available for Okogie, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+104)

Over 9.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Okogie's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Allowing 116.6 points per contest last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Lakers gave up 44.9 rebounds per game last season, 25th in the league in that category.

The Lakers gave up 25.7 assists per contest last year (15th in the NBA).

The Lakers gave up 12.5 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Okogie vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 29 16 6 2 2 0 0 3/22/2023 20 5 3 2 0 1 0 12/19/2022 10 3 3 0 0 0 1 11/22/2022 7 0 2 1 0 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.