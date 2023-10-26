The Phoenix Suns, Kevin Durant included, take the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Durant, in his last game, had 18 points and 11 rebounds in a 108-104 win over the Warriors.

Let's look at Durant's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Kevin Durant Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-102)

Over 31.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+100)

Over 7.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+118)

Over 5.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Lakers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 116.6 points per contest last year made the Lakers the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Lakers were the 25th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 44.9 boards per contest.

The Lakers conceded 25.7 assists per game last year (15th in the league).

The Lakers were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Kevin Durant vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 38 31 9 7 2 2 0

