Suns vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 26
The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Lakers matchup.
Suns vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Suns vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Suns Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-6.5)
|226.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Suns vs Lakers Additional Info
|Lakers vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Lakers vs Suns Injury Report
|Lakers vs Suns Prediction
|How to Watch Lakers vs Suns
Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers had a +47 scoring differential last season, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and giving up 116.6 (20th in NBA).
- The Suns outscored opponents by two points per game last season with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and gave up 111.6 per contest (sixth in the league).
- The two teams combined to score 230.8 points per game last season, 4.3 more points than the total for this matchup.
- Opponents of these teams scored 228.2 combined points per game last year, 1.7 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Los Angeles put together a 41-41-0 record against the spread last season.
- Phoenix put together a 43-38-0 record against the spread last year.
Suns Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Kevin Durant
|30.5
|-115
|18.0
|Eric Gordon
|13.5
|-125
|10.0
|Jusuf Nurkic
|13.5
|-105
|14.0
|Josh Okogie
|8.5
|-133
|17.0
|Drew Eubanks
|6.5
|+110
|4.0
Suns and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+650
|+300
|-
|Lakers
|+1300
|+750
|-
