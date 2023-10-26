The Phoenix Suns' (1-0) injury report has three players listed heading into a Thursday, October 26 matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) at Crypto.com Arena. The game starts at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Damion Lee SG Out Knee Bradley Beal SG Out Back Devin Booker SG Out Foot 32 6 8

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Today

Lakers Injuries: Jarred Vanderbilt: Out (Heel), Jalen Hood-Schifino: Out (Knee)

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -6.5 226.5

