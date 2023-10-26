The Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) are at home in Pacific Division play against the Phoenix Suns (1-0) on October 26, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Suns vs Lakers Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns shot at a 46.7% rate from the field last season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Lakers averaged.

Phoenix went 28-12 when it shot higher than 46.9% from the field.

The Suns were the 11th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Lakers finished 18th.

The Suns scored just three fewer points per game last year (113.6) than the Lakers gave up (116.6).

Phoenix put together a 25-8 record last season in games it scored more than 116.6 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Suns scored 0.9 more points per game at home (114.1) than away (113.2).

At home, the Suns gave up 109.2 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (113.9).

Beyond the arc, the Suns knocked down fewer 3-pointers away (11.9 per game) than at home (12.5) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (36.5%) than at home (38.4%) as well.

