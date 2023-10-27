Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the World Series.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Alek Thomas At The Plate

Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.

Thomas has picked up a hit in 68 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.

In 10.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.8% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 59 .257 AVG .206 .302 OBP .246 .446 SLG .312 18 XBH 13 5 HR 4 25 RBI 14 39/9 K/BB 47/10 2 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings