Alek Thomas vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alek Thomas -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on October 27 at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 1 of the World Series.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Alek Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas is batting .230 with 17 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Thomas has picked up a hit in 68 of 127 games this year, with multiple hits 20 times.
- In 10.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Thomas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 5.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (7.1%).
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|59
|.257
|AVG
|.206
|.302
|OBP
|.246
|.446
|SLG
|.312
|18
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|25
|RBI
|14
|39/9
|K/BB
|47/10
|2
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
