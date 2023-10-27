Barrett Hayton and the Arizona Coyotes will be in action on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Los Angeles Kings. Prop bets for Hayton are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Barrett Hayton vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hayton Season Stats Insights

In 6 games this season, Hayton has averaged 20:05 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Hayton has yet to score a goal through six games this year.

Hayton has yet to record a point this year through six games.

Hayton has yet to post an assist through six games this year.

Hayton's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Hayton going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.3%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hayton Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 21 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 6 Games 4 0 Points 1 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.