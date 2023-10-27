The Boston Celtics (1-0) square off against the Miami Heat (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Celtics 109 - Heat 99

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.0)
  • Pick OU: Under (217.5)
  • Computer Predicted Total: 208.5

Celtics Performance Insights

  • On offense, the Celtics were the fourth-best team in the NBA (117.9 points per game) last season. On defense, they were fourth-best (111.4 points allowed per game).
  • Last year, Boston was seventh in the NBA in rebounds (45.3 per game) and 18th in rebounds allowed (44).
  • Last season the Celtics were ranked seventh in the league in assists with 26.7 per game.
  • Last season, Boston was seventh in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.7 per game) and fifth-worst in turnovers forced (12).
  • Beyond the arc, the Celtics were second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16) last year. They were sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.6%.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Because of the Heat's offensive struggles last year, ranking worst in the NBA with 109.5 points per game, they were forced to lean on their defense, which ranked second-best in the league by allowing 109.8 points per game.
  • Miami struggled to grab rebounds last season, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 40.6 rebounds per game. It ranked sixth by allowing 41.9 boards per contest.
  • The Heat ranked 25th in the NBA with 23.8 assists per contest.
  • Miami committed 12.8 turnovers per game last season (ninth-ranked in NBA), and it forced 15 turnovers per game (third-best).
  • The Heat ranked fourth-worst in the NBA with a 34.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they drained 12 threes per game (16th-ranked in league).

