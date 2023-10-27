The Boston Celtics (1-0) play the Miami Heat (1-0) on October 27, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN, BSSUN, and NBCS-BOS.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics shot 47.5% from the field last season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allowed to opponents.

Boston went 33-3 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Celtics were the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 27th.

Last year, the Celtics scored 117.9 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allowed.

Boston had a 49-12 record last season when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Celtics gave up to their opponents (46.3%).

Last season, Miami had a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Heat were the 27th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Celtics finished 20th.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game last year, only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics gave up.

Miami went 26-8 last season when it scored more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics scored 120.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 115.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

Boston ceded 110.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.4 away from home.

In home games, the Celtics drained 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Heat Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Heat averaged 3.9 more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5).

At home, the Heat allowed 110.2 points per game last season, 0.9 more than they allowed on the road (109.3).

Beyond the arc, the Heat had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36%) than on the road (32.9%) last season. But they sunk the same number of trifectas at home as away (12 per game).

Celtics Injuries

