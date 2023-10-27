Christian Walker vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:30 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Read More About This Game
Christian Walker At The Plate
- Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Walker has reached base via a hit in 100 games this season (of 169 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (30 of 169), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 76 games this year (45.0%), including 12 multi-run games (7.1%).
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|80
|.271
|AVG
|.246
|.348
|OBP
|.320
|.523
|SLG
|.472
|37
|XBH
|34
|16
|HR
|17
|48
|RBI
|55
|61/31
|K/BB
|66/31
|4
|SB
|7
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his 26th of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander went 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 3.63 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .225 to his opponents.
