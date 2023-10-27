The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the World Series.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Christian Walker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Christian Walker At The Plate

Walker is hitting .258 with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks.

He ranks 75th in batting average, 58th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.

Walker has reached base via a hit in 100 games this season (of 169 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He has gone deep in 17.8% of his games in 2023 (30 of 169), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Walker has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 76 games this year (45.0%), including 12 multi-run games (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Diamondbacks Players vs the Rangers

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 80 .271 AVG .246 .348 OBP .320 .523 SLG .472 37 XBH 34 16 HR 17 48 RBI 55 61/31 K/BB 66/31 4 SB 7

Rangers Pitching Rankings