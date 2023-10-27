In the upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Clayton Keller to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

In four of six games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal against the Kings this season in one game (four shots).

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

Keller's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 21 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 18.8 hits and 12.7 blocked shots per game.

Coyotes vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

