Corbin Carroll vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the World Series.
In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Phillies.
Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Corbin Carroll At The Plate
- Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Carroll has picked up a hit in 110 of 165 games this season, with multiple hits 51 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Carroll has an RBI in 56 of 165 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 31 games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|75
|.290
|AVG
|.280
|.368
|OBP
|.355
|.534
|SLG
|.479
|35
|XBH
|30
|13
|HR
|12
|41
|RBI
|35
|61/29
|K/BB
|64/28
|21
|SB
|33
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (12-5) to the mound for his 26th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 3.63 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 144 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Monday against the Houston Astros, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.63, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
