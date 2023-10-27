The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll (.324 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 1 of the World Series.

In his most recent game, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with two RBI) against the Phillies.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate

Carroll has 161 hits and an OBP of .362 to go with a slugging percentage of .506. All three of those stats lead Arizona hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Carroll has picked up a hit in 110 of 165 games this season, with multiple hits 51 times.

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Carroll has an RBI in 56 of 165 games this season, with multiple RBI in 22 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 31 games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 75 .290 AVG .280 .368 OBP .355 .534 SLG .479 35 XBH 30 13 HR 12 41 RBI 35 61/29 K/BB 64/28 21 SB 33

