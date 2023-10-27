The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) on Friday, with the Kings coming off a win and the Coyotes off a defeat.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch along on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS as the Kings square off against the Coyotes.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coyotes vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/24/2023 Kings Coyotes 6-3 LA

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 15 goals given up (2.5 per game) is sixth in the league.

With 15 goals (2.5 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed just 2.3 goals per game (14 total) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at only a 2.5 goals-per-game average (15 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 6 4 3 7 1 4 70% Nick Schmaltz 6 2 5 7 5 3 41.7% Logan Cooley 6 0 5 5 1 1 44.8% Matias Maccelli 6 0 4 4 3 2 - Sean Durzi 6 2 2 4 3 1 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings are giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 15th in league play.

The Kings' 27 total goals (4.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 20 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 27 goals over that span.

Kings Key Players