How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:12 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (3-2-1) will visit the Arizona Coyotes (3-3) on Friday, with the Kings coming off a win and the Coyotes off a defeat.
You can watch along on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS as the Kings square off against the Coyotes.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs Kings Additional Info
Coyotes vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/24/2023
|Kings
|Coyotes
|6-3 LA
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 15 goals given up (2.5 per game) is sixth in the league.
- With 15 goals (2.5 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed just 2.3 goals per game (14 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at only a 2.5 goals-per-game average (15 total) during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|6
|4
|3
|7
|1
|4
|70%
|Nick Schmaltz
|6
|2
|5
|7
|5
|3
|41.7%
|Logan Cooley
|6
|0
|5
|5
|1
|1
|44.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|6
|0
|4
|4
|3
|2
|-
|Sean Durzi
|6
|2
|2
|4
|3
|1
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Kings are giving up 21 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 15th in league play.
- The Kings' 27 total goals (4.5 per game) make them the fourth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 20 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 27 goals over that span.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|6
|1
|8
|9
|3
|4
|0%
|Anze Kopitar
|6
|3
|4
|7
|2
|0
|60.5%
|Trevor Moore
|6
|5
|1
|6
|2
|3
|37.5%
|Phillip Danault
|6
|1
|4
|5
|2
|1
|54%
|Adrian Kempe
|6
|2
|3
|5
|0
|1
|100%
